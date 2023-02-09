China balloon equipped to collect intelligence, says defense department

The US Department of Defense let the air out of China's spy balloon program Thursday.

The DoD has stated the balloon that crossed the United States last week was equipped to collect intelligence signals and was part of a huge, military-linked aerial spy program that targeted more than 40 countries.

According to the DoD, the fleet of balloons operates under the direction of the People's Liberation Army and is used specifically for spying. The balloons are outfitted with high-tech equipment designed to collect sensitive information.

The Biden administration says similar balloons have floated over five continents.

