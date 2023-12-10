Expand / Collapse search

CHP police chase ends in overturned car, 5 arrests

In Bay Point, the California Highway Patrol arrested five people after a police pursuit ended with the suspect vehicle overturning.

Authorities say officers first tried to stop the vehicle in San Francisco for a traffic violation but the car allegedly took off.

The pursuit ended at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday in Bay Point on Medanos Avenue and Alves Lane.

Nobody was hurt, and the five suspects were all taken into custody peacefully.