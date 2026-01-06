Christopher Taylor: TCOLE reinstates peace officer license

The Brief TCOLE reinstates former APD officer Christopher Taylor's peace officer license Taylor's 2024 deadly conduct conviction was overturned by a Texas appeals court shortly before the New Year



The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) has reversed its revocation of former Austin police officer Christopher Taylor's license following his acquittal.

Taylor's deadly conduct conviction was overturned by a Texas appeals court in late December.

A jury convicted Taylor in Oct. 2024 after three days of deliberations. He was charged in connection with the officer-involved shooting of Dr. Mauris DeSilva in 2019.

Taylor was sentenced to two years in prison and was originally not determined eligible for probation.

What they're saying:

TCOLE told FOX 7 Austin that the revocation was removed after they received the certified court documents regarding his acquittal.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis released a brief statement, saying: "I am aware of TCOLE's decision and will be coordinating with the City Attorney’s Office regarding next steps."

