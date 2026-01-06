Christopher Taylor: TCOLE reinstates peace officer license
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) has reversed its revocation of former Austin police officer Christopher Taylor's license following his acquittal.
Taylor's deadly conduct conviction was overturned by a Texas appeals court in late December.
A jury convicted Taylor in Oct. 2024 after three days of deliberations. He was charged in connection with the officer-involved shooting of Dr. Mauris DeSilva in 2019.
Taylor was sentenced to two years in prison and was originally not determined eligible for probation.
What they're saying:
TCOLE told FOX 7 Austin that the revocation was removed after they received the certified court documents regarding his acquittal.
Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis released a brief statement, saying: "I am aware of TCOLE's decision and will be coordinating with the City Attorney’s Office regarding next steps."
