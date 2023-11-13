Christopher Taylor trial: Still no verdict after three days of deliberations

After three days of deliberations, the jury has yet to come to a verdict in the APD Officer Christopher Taylor murder trial.

The jury told the judge around lunchtime that they were deadlocked and could not reach a unanimous verdict.

In response, Judge Dana Blazey implemented an Allen charge. This is typically put in place to urge a hung jury to agree on a unanimous verdict.

Judge Blazey read off instructions to the jury on how to continue deliberating under this charge. This includes, "do not hesitate to re-examine your own views, and to change your opinion if you decide you are in the wrong, but do not surrender your honest belief… solely because of the opinion of your fellow jurors, or for the mere fact of returning a verdict."

If this jury cannot reach a unanimous decision, the judge could rule this a mistrial. If that happens, Officer Taylor’s indictment will remain pending and another trial will have to be scheduled with a new jury of 12.

Judge Blazey also dismissed an alternate juror, because that juror conducted their own research which violated the court’s instructions. This brings the number of alternate jurors in this case down to two.

The jury called it quits on Monday at 5 pm. They will return on Tuesday at 9 am to continue deliberating.