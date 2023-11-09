Christopher Taylor trial: No verdict Thursday; jury to continue deliberations Monday

A jury has yet to reach a verdict in the Austin Police Officer Christopher Taylor murder trial after two days of deliberation.

Officer Taylor is accused of murdering Michael Ramos during a police encounter in 2020 in Southeast Austin. If found guilty, he could face up to life in prison.

The jury called it quits around 5 p.m. Thursday morning. They will pick up with deliberations Monday morning at 8 a.m. So far, the jury has deliberated 16 hours.

On Thursday, the jury deliberated for most of the day. They requested to hear a read-back from the court reporter of testimony from two responding officers on why they did not shoot at Ramos in 2020. They also asked the judge to clarify an alternate juror’s duties while deliberating.

Before the jury called it quits for the day, one juror asked to be switched to an alternate juror. Judge Dayna Blazey denied the request.

Deliberations continue Monday morning. Because of the holiday weekend, Judge Blazey gave the jurors strict instructions to avoid any error in this process.