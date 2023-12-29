Christopher Taylor back to work with APD, still facing murder charges

Austin police officer Christopher Taylor is back to work after a jury failed to reach a verdict in his recent murder trial.

APD confirmed that Taylor is doing administrative work with pay.

This is a status consistent with other officers currently under indictment.

Taylor currently has two pending murder charges against him, one for the 2020 death of Mike Ramos and another for killing Dr. Mauris DeSilva while on duty in 2019.

In November, Taylor was tried for the second time in the Ramos case; both resulted in mistrials.

The state intends to retry the Ramos case early next year.

Officer Taylor will be tried in DeSilva's death for the first time next September.