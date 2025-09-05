Texas floods: Zilker Elementary families raising money for bike rack memorial for Cile Steward

The Brief Zilker Elementary families are coming together to honor Cile Steward Cile is one of Heaven's 27, the group of girls from Camp Mystic lost to the deadly floods Campaign hopes to create a bike rack in her name



Families at an Austin ISD elementary school are coming together to honor one of their own who was lost in the devastating July 4th floods in Kerr County.

What we know:

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to raise money for a bike rack memorial at Zilker Elementary for 8-year-old Cecilia Steward, affectionately known as Cile.

Cile is one of "Heaven's 27", the name given to the girls from Camp Mystic lost to the deadly floods. As of Sept. 5, Cile is still unaccounted for.

Cile Steward

The campaign hopes to create a new bike rack in her name as a "lasting tribute where friends, family, and future Panthers can gather, pause, and remember the joy she brought into our lives."

The rendering shared as part of the campaign shows a metal frame with two giant hummingbirds connected by a solid bronze heart, all in purple. The heart will also have Cile's signature engraved on it by her family.

A rendering of a proposed bike rack honoring 8-year-old Cile Steward. (GoFundMe/13 Thirteen Studios)

"From Kindergarten to 2nd grade, she would often be found riding her bike with her mom, dad and sister Millie — a ritual that reflected her adventurous spirit and love for the simple joys of life. Her favorite colors were purple and turquoise, bright and full of life, just like her," the campaign reads.

The initial goal of $10,000 was surpassed within hours. The organizers say that whatever else is raised will be held for Cile's family to use "how they best see fit to honor their daughter."

13 Thirteen Studios has been contracted to build the bike rack, and according to the company on Instagram, the rack has already been approved by the city, Zilker Elementary and Cile's family.

What you can do:

To learn more about the campaign and donate, click here or below.