City leaders, Walmart host South Austin COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Some local leaders are teaming up will Walmart to offer COVID-19 vaccines in South Austin.

In partnership, Councilwoman Vanessa Fuentes, Council Member Ann Kitchen, and Walmart announced they are hosting a COVID-19 vaccine community clinic at the Southpark Meadows Walmart on Sunday, May 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In a press release, the group says to further eliminate barriers to accessing the vaccine, the clinic only requires a phone call to receive a time slot for Sunday. A spokesperson for the event says by cutting out the online registration process and offering Spanish speakers on the dedicated phone line, more individuals can access the clinic.

To reserve a spot, patients, or their advocates, can call 1-833-886-0026 and select option 4.

Once a patient informs the intake receptionist that they are reserving a spot for the community clinic in South Austin, they will share a few details before receiving an appointment for Sunday.

Second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be scheduled on-site for May 23.

The clinic is open to anyone over the age of 16.