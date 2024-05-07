Police identify North Austin homicide victim; search continues for suspect

Austin police have identified a man killed in a shooting in North Austin on Saturday as 38-year-old Nicholas Taylor.

At approximately 3:26 a.m., officers patrolling the area near Northgate Boulevard and Colony Creek Drive heard an "active disturbance," according to APD.

Police say the officers immediately searched the area and found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives believe Nicholas Taylor was pulled from his vehicle and shot before the suspect fled the area.

Taylor died at the scene.

Detectives are still actively investigating the homicide and are asking for anyone with any information to come forward.



You can contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS or you can submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.