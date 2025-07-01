City of Leander installs free microchip scanning station for lost pets

The Brief The City of Leander installed its first microchip scanning station This will make it easier for owners to be reunited with lost pets The city said they will install two other stations in different parts of town



The City of Leander has installed its first microchip scanning station to make it easier for owners to be reunited with lost pets.

Leander's microchip scanning station

What they're saying:

"This is our new microchip scanning station so that citizens, when they find a pet, they're able to scan the pet at whatever time of day or night that the pet is found to see if the pet has a microchip. It assists the pet with going home quicker instead of going to a shelter," says Leander Animal Services Supervisor Edna Ellis.

The microchip scanning station is located outside the Leander Police Department with a set of directions on how to properly use the equipment.

"You would start with turning the microchip scanner on. It explains how to turn it on, how to begin scanning. You definitely want to scan in an s pattern from the base of the pet's neck down to its tail," says Ellis.

Ellis says the scanner will beep once the microchip is located and a 15-digit code will populate.

"Next to the microchip scanner, there's also a QR code where they can scan with their phone, and it will be in English and Spanish as well, and they can go forward with contacting the microchip company. The microchip company will then contact the owners for the pets," says Ellis.

She says the city purchased a total of three microchip scanning stations with a price tag of nearly $1,700.

"Our next one will be at the fire station, number four here in Leander, which is going to be on the east side of Leander right off of the Crystal Falls area, and then our third one will be at fire station number two, which is on Crystal Falls, but on the complete west side of town," says Ellis.

The Animal Services Supervisor says the microchip scanning station is a great resource around the Fourth of July, a holiday where there is nearly a 30% increase in lost pets from a fear of fireworks.

"Before July 4th because of events where people are shooting fireworks off early. And then after July 4th, because of July 4th, of course, where fireworks are going off and then into the weekend. So, we're hoping that this will help pets be reunited with owners much faster," says Ellis.

Why you should care:

Leander Animal Service is offering free microchips for residents until July 3. There is a $5 fee for nonresidents.