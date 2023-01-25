City of Austin activates Cold Weather Shelters Wednesday night

article

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson says the City of Austin is activating its Cold Weather Shelters Wednesday night.

Shelter registration will be between 6 and 8 p.m. at One Texas Center (OTC), located at 505 Barton Springs Road.

The city typically only opens the shelters when temperatures drop below freezing.

For information on how to access a Cold Weather Shelter call 512-305-4233 or follow austintexas.gov/alerts.

For more information on tonight's forecast, check out fox7austin.com/weather.

