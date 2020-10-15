City of Austin asks for input towards reaching zero waste

Austin Resource Recovery is asking people to share their ideas on reaching its zero waste goal. Adopted in 2011, Austin's Zero Waste Goal includes keeping 90% of unwanted out of local landfills by 2040.

From October 15, 2020, to November 15, 2020, Austin residents can provide their zero waste feedback and thoughts through an online survey.

ARR is in the process of developing a Comprehensive Plan as an update to the 2011 Master Plan. The Master Plan, unanimously adopted by the Austin City Council in December 2011, established the City’s roadmap to reach zero waste by 2040. It provided recommendations for policy implementation, citywide services, program development, and other initiatives. As of 2015, the City has been able to keep 42% of discarded items out of local landfills.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

“Taking care of the environment is everyone’s responsibility; for us, it starts with keeping these valuable, reusable materials out of the landfill,” said Austin Resource Recovery Director Ken Snipes in a news release. “The public’s input will help inform our new comprehensive plan and identify opportunities, initiatives and programs for a waste-free Austin.”

Austin Resource Recovery says it will announce additional input opportunities at a later date.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS