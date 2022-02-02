City of Austin closing all nonessential operations Thursday, Feb. 3

Non-essential City of Austin operations will close on Thursday, Feb. 3 due to forecasted freezing temperatures.

All essential public safety services will continue, according to the City.

Tomorrow's Council meeting will be delayed two hours and is now scheduled to start at noon. Those who have registered to speak will be contacted by the Clerk's office, and are encouraged to participate virtually as road conditions are expected to be potentially dangerous.

The forecast cold snap is not expected to be impact Central Texas like last February's winter storm did, but a potential wintry mix of precipitation, hard freezes, and cold wind chill values are all possible.

For regular updates visit AustinTexas.gov/Alerts for information in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Korean, Burmese, Urdu, Arabic, French, Hindi, and Pashto. Residents can text ATXWEATHER to 888-777 for updates in English or ATXCLIMA to 888-777 for updates in Spanish.

Information from City Departments

Austin Resource Recovery (ARR) has canceled all street sweeping and recycling, composting, trash, bulk items, large brush, and dead animal collections for Thursday, Feb. 3. Please leave all uncollected carts, bulk, and brush at the curb to allow crews to catch up. Friday's weather and collection capabilities will be reassessed tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 3. ARR hopes to complete all collection by Sunday, but delays may extend into next week should inclement weather persist. Customers are encouraged to download the Austin Recycles mobile app or sign up for reminders and service alerts at austintexas.gov/myschedule.

Austin Public Health: Environmental Health Services at the Rutherford Lane Campus, Office of Vital Records all WIC and Shots for Tots clinics, and neighbor centers will be closed tomorrow. COVID-19 testing and vaccine sites will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 3, and Friday, Feb. 4, due to anticipated inclement weather. These closures include the newly opened Metz Elementary testing site. The George Morales Dove Springs Recreation Center testing site will have a delayed start on Saturday, Feb. 5, and will run from 12-4 p.m. Patients with appointments on those dates have been notified.

Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed Thursday except for emergency shelters. Golf and Aquatic (Pools) facilities will be closed Thursday and Friday. Outdoor restrooms and water fountains will be turned off to protect the infrastructure from freezing damage. The beginning of Summer Camp registration for qualified Financial Aid and Adaptive/Inclusion Support participants will be postponed until Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. Additional closure information and updates will be posted to AustinTexas.gov/ParkClosures.

Austin Public Works and Austin Transportation: Austin Prepares for Winter Weather Impacts to Roads, Travel. Austin Transportation Department facilities will be closed Thursday. Follow @AustinMobility on Twitter for up-to-date closure information.

Austin Energy: Austin Energy prepared for extreme cold weather; tips for customers to stay warm.

Austin Water: Cold Weather Tips for Potential Freezing Weather.

Homeland Security and Emergency Management: Cold Weather Shelters for People Experiencing Homelessness Activated.

All Economic Development Department facilities will be closed Thursday and Friday, including the African American Cultural and Heritage Facility (AACHF) and the Entrepreneurial Center. Follow @AustinEconDev on Facebook and Twitter for up-to-date closure information.

Austin Animal Services: Pet owners encouraged to take winter storm precautions.

(Source: City of Austin)

