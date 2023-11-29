City of Austin grants $3.5 million to local musicians

The City of Austin's Economic Development Department announced they are giving $3.5 million to 368 local musicians, bands and independent promoters through the 2023 Live Music Fund Event Program.

The program awarded $5,000 and $10,000 grants to help encourage, promote, improve and showcase Austin's diverse live music industry.

"Through the Live Music Fund Event Program, we stand by our commitment to Austin’s diverse artistic community, celebrating the rhythm of our city’s identity," said Sylnovia Holt-Rabb, Director of the Economic Development Department. "These grants empower musicians, bands, and promoters, helping further prove that Austin is the Live Music Capital of the World."

The money comes from the annual hotel occupancy tax allocations for local music.