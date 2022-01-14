City of Austin hosting mask distributions for local small businesses
AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin will be hosting drive-thru mask distributions for local small businesses. The masks will be available for pick-up at no cost to businesses at two city facilities on Jan. 19, according to a press release from the city.
The drive-thru mask distribution will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19. The distribution events will be held at both the City of Austin African-American Cultural & Heritage Facility and the City of Austin Economic Development Department Offices.
"Austin’s local small businesses play a large role in stopping the spread of COVID-19, which is why we are empowering our local businesses with these resources so they can continue prioritizing the well-being of employees and customers," said Veronica Briseño, Chief Economic Recovery Officer. "These resources help keep businesses open and customers safe."
Drive-Thru Mask Distribution Locations
City of Austin African-American Cultural & Heritage Facility
- Address: 912 East 11th St. Austin, TX 78702
- Directions: Mask distribution will occur at the rear of building on Juniper Street.
- Time: 1 – 4 p.m. or until all masks are distributed
City of Austin Economic Development Department Offices
- Address: 5202 East Ben White Blvd. Austin, TX 78741
- Directions: Mask distribution will occur on Memory Lane near Suite 550.
- Time: 1 – 4 p.m. or until all masks are distributed
At the drive-thru mask distribution events, staff will place boxes with masks in the trunk of each vehicle. To ensure a smooth drive-thru process, drivers should remain in their vehicles with their trunks open, according to the press release.
