City of Austin hosting mask distributions for local small businesses

The City of Austin will be hosting drive-thru mask distributions for local small businesses. The masks will be available for pick-up at no cost to businesses at two city facilities on Jan. 19, according to a press release from the city.

The drive-thru mask distribution will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19. The distribution events will be held at both the City of Austin African-American Cultural & Heritage Facility and the City of Austin Economic Development Department Offices.

"Austin’s local small businesses play a large role in stopping the spread of COVID-19, which is why we are empowering our local businesses with these resources so they can continue prioritizing the well-being of employees and customers," said Veronica Briseño, Chief Economic Recovery Officer. "These resources help keep businesses open and customers safe."

Drive-Thru Mask Distribution Locations

City of Austin African-American Cultural & Heritage Facility

Address: 912 East 11th St. Austin, TX 78702

Directions: Mask distribution will occur at the rear of building on Juniper Street.

Time: 1 – 4 p.m. or until all masks are distributed

City of Austin Economic Development Department Offices

Address: 5202 East Ben White Blvd. Austin, TX 78741

Directions: Mask distribution will occur on Memory Lane near Suite 550.

Time: 1 – 4 p.m. or until all masks are distributed

At the drive-thru mask distribution events, staff will place boxes with masks in the trunk of each vehicle. To ensure a smooth drive-thru process, drivers should remain in their vehicles with their trunks open, according to the press release.

___

___

