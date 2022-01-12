$1K fine possible for Austin businesses that don't comply with COVID orders

City of Austin and Travis County officials have issued new COVID orders for businesses as numbers remain high. They say the orders are intended to slow the spread and protect both the economy and hospital systems.

The orders require businesses to post specific signage outlining notice of protection or face a possible fine of up to $1,000, according to a press release from the city.

The "Protecting Customers and Employees and Preserving Adequate Workforce Capacity" orders allow private businesses to use discretion and impose requirements for employees and customers including mandatory face coverings or requiring negative COVID-19 test results. Businesses can also require employees to provide proof of vaccination and allow employees and customers to provide proof of vaccination instead of a negative COVID-19 test result.

Businesses must also post a notice at the entry to the business that identifies whether the business requires face coverings, negative COVID-19 test, or vaccinations. Another notice must be posted in an area that employees and customers can see provides notice of all health and safety recommendations during Stages 3, 4, and 5 of Austin Public Health's Stage 5 of its COVID-19 Risk-Based Guidelines.

"We are enabling businesses to better protect public health and to make sure they have enough healthy workers to stay open," said Austin Mayor Steve Adler in a news release. "Today’s orders authorize businesses to choose for themselves whether they want to require masking or testing, or look at vaccinations, in their own facilities as a way to protect their customers and employees."

City of Austin officials also said they are preparing to distribute 96,000 face masks to local, small businesses to help bolster PPE resources available to protect employees and customers.

More details about the mask distribution will be announced in the coming days.

WHAT IS STAGE 5?

Stage 5 is the highest restricted level for the pandemic guidelines. It means the public must take extra precautions to prevent transmission. For Stage 5, those fully vaccinated are suggested to wear a mask while indoors, outdoors, and around crowds. For the unvaccinated, it's recommended to avoid all gatherings and not to travel unless necessary. If you are out it's advised to take advantage of curbside dining and shopping.

For high-risk individuals, indoor and outdoor private gatherings are not recommended at all, with or without precautions, travel is discouraged unless essential, dining should be outdoors with precautions, and shopping should be outdoors or takeaway or curbside.

For low-risk individuals, indoor and outdoor private gatherings, travel, shopping, and dining should be with precautions. Note that places that require vaccines and masks may pose a lower risk.

GET VACCINATED, TESTED, OR BOOSTED

APH says COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters continue to offer the best protection against the virus and its variants. Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses are available at all APH locations. As of Wednesday, APH says 30% of the eligible population (5 years and older) is not fully vaccinated and only 23% have received their booster. Officials say this leaves the community vulnerable to the disease.

Those in the Austin-Travis County can locate providers in the area using Vaccines.gov (Vacunas.gov in Spanish) or they can text their zip code to 438829 (822862 in Spanish) to find a nearby clinic.

APH clinics offer COVID-19 vaccinations and testing on a walk-up (no appointment needed) basis, although creating an account online in advance saves time. COVID-19 vaccinations are free and require neither identification nor insurance. For more information and to schedule an appointment, call 3-1-1 or visit www.AustinTexas.gov/COVID19.

