City of Austin names Ed Van Eenoo as new Chief Financial Officer

The City of Austin has named Ed Van Eenoo as the city’s new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Van Eenoo will begin his new duties as the Chief Financial Officer this week and replaces Elaine Hart, who retired in June this year, according to a press release from the city.

Under the direction of the Deputy City Manager, the Chief Financial Officer has the fiduciary responsibility for administering all financial proceedings of city government, except for the assessment and collection of taxes, and oversees the operations of the city's Financial and Administrative Services Department including budget, the city's Controller's Office, purchasing, capital contracting, and treasury.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Ed Van Eenoo as the City’s new Chief Financial Officer. His extensive experience and past leadership as Deputy Chief Financial Officer will be instrumental in successfully driving operations of the City’s Financial Services Department,” said Deputy City Manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde.

Mr. Van Eenoo has worked for the City of Austin for 11 years and spent eight of those years as the Deputy Chief Financial Officer.

In his role as Deputy Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Van Eenoo was responsible for the development, presentation, and subsequent monitoring of the City's $4.2 billion annual operating budget and $1.0 billion annual capital budget.

Under his leadership, the city’s budget has been a perennial winner of the Government Finance Officers Association’s award for Distinguished Budget Presentation and the International City/County Management Association’s Certificate of Excellence for performance measurement. In addition, he has developed and led many inclusive and innovative community engagement campaigns including the highly successful Budget-in-a-Box, which was awarded a Municipal Excellence Award for communication from the Texas Municipal League.

Other highlights from Mr. Van Eenoo’s background include:

Serving as a Member of the Board of Trustees for the $2.5 billion City of Austin Employees’ Retirement System since 2011 and the $860 million Austin Police Retirement System since 2019.

Being selected by Bloomberg Philanthropies to be one of thirty financial leaders from cities across the country to participate in the What Works Cities Budgeting for Equity and Recovery Initiative.

Serving two years with the U.S. Peace Corps as a high school mathematics teacher at Chumani Secondary School in Kilifi, Kenya.

“I’m honored to have been chosen to lead the City’s Financial Services Department as Chief Financial Officer and look forward to my new responsibilities in managing the City’s financial operations,” shared Mr. Van Eenoo.

