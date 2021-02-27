City of Austin reopening north branch utility payment center 

The City of Austin says that its North Utility Customer Service Center will reopen Monday after it closed temporarily due to the COVID-19 Stage 5 alert.

Customers will be able to obtain assistance with their utility bills, make payments, and obtain information about payment assistance options.

The site at 8715 Research Blvd., Suite 115 is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The East Utility Customer Service Center remains closed until further notice and the South Utility Customer Service Center is closed for repairs sustained during the winter storms; once repairs are complete, this site will also reopen, says the city.

There are also online and phone options for customers if they choose not to come to pay in person, says the city. Customers can make utility payments at coautilities.com or by calling 512-494-9400. Additional payment options include:

Paying at authorized locations, including most Austin H-E-B, Fiesta Mart, Randall’s, and Walmart stores

Mailing money order or check to P.O. BOX 2267, Austin, TX 78783-2267 or using a dropbox location

Payment drop boxes at the North Branch, as well as 1901 W. William Cannon Drive, 625 East 10th Street, and 505 Barton Springs are still available. Expect 3-5 business days for drop-off payments to process. The payment drop box at the Rosewood-Zaragosa branch is NOT available at this time.

Customers are encouraged to contact the Customer Care team at 512-494-9400 if they have questions about their utility bills, need to reconnect, start or stop service, or to set up payment arrangements or determine eligibility for Customer Assistance Programs to help with utility bills. Spanish-speaking representatives are available.

The following COVID-19 safety precautions are in place for customers needing to pay their utility bills in person: