City of Austin to distribute COVID-19 relief to local music venues

Austin City Council has established a fund to help local live music venues financially until it is safe for them to reopen. The Austin Live Music Venue Preservation Fund will help music venues that are experiencing immediate risk of closure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of a partnership with the City of Austin, the Long Center for the Performing Arts will provide application assistance, process applications, and administer funds.

Applications for local music venues open Friday, December 11.

"Live music venues strengthen our cultural and economic ecosystem and contribute to Austin's international appeal," notes Veronica Briseño, Austin's Chief Economic Recovery Officer. "Our team worked with the Long Center to quickly open the application portal one week after council approved the guidelines. Our goal is to have the money flow to live music venues before the end of the month. This critical support will help sustain our music venues until it is safe for them to reopen."

The Austin Live Music Venue Preservation Fund will be distributed in two phases:

Phase 1: Emergency Funding

Application Opens: December 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

Application Closes: January 11, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.

Eligible applicants experiencing immediate risk of closure will receive a $20,000 grant, which the Long Center will distribute in December 2020 and January 2021. Once an applicant is determined to meet the requirements, the Long Center will notify the applicant by email of the grant award. The emergency funding will be available for ACH transfer, mailed to the applicant's address listed in the venue application, or be held at the Long Center for pick-up.

Services that will be available to applicants receiving emergency funding include legal and accounting services; real estate advice and guidance on lease negotiations; and other professional services and long-term planning from community experts.

Eligible Applicants:

Ineligible Applicants:

Applicant’s business is permanently closed

Applicants who are full time, permanent City of Austin employees

Applicant’s business does not meet all the eligibility requirements

Required Information:

Secretary of State Employer Identification Number (EIN)

Physical Address

Basic Demographic Information

Attestation that Venue meets Live Music Venue Definition in City Code

Attestation of Emergency Need

Phase 2: Enhanced Funding

Eligible applicants can apply for additional grant funding up to $140,000 (this does not include funds received from phase 1.)

Grant recipients must complete a technical assistance evaluation and an Equity Strategic Plan in order to apply for more funds during the second phase. The funding will be distributed in monthly payments with a maximum of $40,000 per month, according to a press release from the city.

For eligibility questions and application assistance, contact the Long Center at saveaustinvenues@thelongcenter.org or by phone 512-457-5181.

