City of Austin to operate cooling centers this weekend

Austin is expected to see triple digit temperatures this weekend, with highs up to 106.

In response, the city of Austin will be operating cooling centers in many Austin Public Library locations and Austin Recreation and Senior centers during normal business hours.

To help find a location, residents can check out this Austin-Travis County map of libraries and recreation centers. Additional information is also available at the Austin Park & Recreation website and the Austin Public Libraries website for addresses and business hours.

The city says that currently, only service animals are permissible at these locations.

Residents can check the city's website for updates on hours and locations.

Public Facilities Saturday, June 11 Operations

Gus Garcia Recreation Center – 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Givens Recreation Center – 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

George Morales Dove Springs Rec Center – 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

South Austin Recreation Center – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Dittmar Recreation Center – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Austin Recreation Center – 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (Showers are closed.)

Turner Roberts Recreation Center – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Hancock Recreation Center – 9 a.m. - noon

Northwest Recreation Center – 8:30 a.m. -2:30 p.m.

Virginia Brown Recreation Center – 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Cantu / Pan A.m. Recreation Center – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Montopolis Recreation Center – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Dougherty Arts Center – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

George Washington Carver Museum – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Asian American Resource Center - 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Public Facilities Sunday, June 12 Operations

Gus Garcia Recreation Center – 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Givens Recreation Center – noon - 4 p.m.

George Morales Dove Springs Rec Center – noon - 4 p.m.

South Austin Recreation Center – 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Dittmar Recreation Center – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Austin Recreation Center – noon - 4 p.m. (Showers are closed.)

Turner Roberts Recreation Center – 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Travis County Oak Hill Community Center 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Cooling Centers supported by Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN)