Austin police officer arrested for breaking into his ex's apartment: affidavit

An Austin police officer was arrested for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend's apartment, an arrest affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, Officer Juan Asencio is charged with criminal trespass habitation, a Class A misdemeanor.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office said last month, neighbors saw Asencio in the window of his ex's apartment while she was gone. Security video placed Asencio, and his unmarked police vehicle, at her apartment complex. Austin police also provided vehicle data to detectives confirming that.

Austin police officer Juan Asencio

MORE STORIES:

Asencio was attempting to contact his ex, but she blocked his number.

The victim told detectives, two months prior, she found an Apple Air Tag under the carpet of her car that belonged to Asencio.