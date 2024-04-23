Austin police officer arrested for breaking into his ex's apartment: affidavit
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin police officer was arrested for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend's apartment, an arrest affidavit states.
According to the affidavit, Officer Juan Asencio is charged with criminal trespass habitation, a Class A misdemeanor.
The Travis County Sheriff's Office said last month, neighbors saw Asencio in the window of his ex's apartment while she was gone. Security video placed Asencio, and his unmarked police vehicle, at her apartment complex. Austin police also provided vehicle data to detectives confirming that.
Austin police officer Juan Asencio
MORE STORIES:
- Lakeway man killed in small plane crash near Spicewood Airport
- Missing rideshare driver found dead inside his car in East Austin: APD
- Caught on camera: Multiple businesses on Research Blvd broken into
Asencio was attempting to contact his ex, but she blocked his number.
The victim told detectives, two months prior, she found an Apple Air Tag under the carpet of her car that belonged to Asencio.