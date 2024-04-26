Hutto ISD superintendent resigns after seven months on the job

Hutto ISD superintendent Dr. Raúl Peña has resigned from his position after less than a year on the job.

The Hutto ISD Board of Trustees accepted Dr. Peña's resignation as superintendent on Thursday.

Dr. Peña served as superintendent for seven months.

Dr. Cara Malone (Hutto ISD)

In the interim, the Board named Dr. Cara Malone as Acting Superintendent.

Dr. Malone has been with the district since Fall 2022, when she joined as Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources.