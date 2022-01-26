City of Austin to suspend large brush and bulk collections

The City of Austin will temporarily suspend large brush and bulk collection due to staffing shortages.

The suspension is scheduled to begin on Feb. 21, 2022 and will continue until further notice.

According to the City, any missed collection during the suspension will be rescheduled once services resume.

Similar to businesses and schools around Austin, collections services are stopping due to staffing shortages related to COVID-19.

To combat the shortages, the City is offering an increased starting wage and is hiring entry-level and experienced drivers. New drivers start at $17 an hour with raises as employees progress.

Those interested in becoming a part of the Austin Resource Recovery (ARR) team, are asked to call (512) 974-1980 or visit their website to apply.

Customers seeking alternative ways to discard of large brush are being asked to drop it off at the Hornsby Bend Biosolids Management plant, if possible.

The City says curbside customers are encouraged to donate or gift unwanted bulk items in good condition or hold on to them until collection services resume.

ARR also has a Clothing and Housewares program that Austin residents can schedule a collection through with no charge. Additional disposal options can be found here.

ARR offers an Austin Recycles App for curbside customers, available on Apple and Android phones. The app sends reminders about collections and lets customers schedule appointments at the Recycle and Reuse Drop-off Center.

