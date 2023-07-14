City leaders to provide update on Austin's response to dangerous heat

The City of Austin plans to provide an update on its efforts to help people through the dangerously hot weather.

To help combat the heat, the City says it will set up a cooling misting tent and distribute water at Republic Square for people needing relief.

City leaders are planning a news conference at 10 a.m. Friday to talk about these and other heat safety efforts.

Speakers will include Mayor Kirk Watson, Interim Assistant City Manager Bruce Mills, Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) Director Ken Snipes, and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Chief Robert Luckritz.



