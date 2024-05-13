Woman killed in Hays County crash : DPS

A woman was killed in a crash involving a freightliner truck in Hays County, DPS said.

According to DPS, on May 9, around 8:07 a.m., troopers responded to a deadly crash on SH 45 and FM 1327 in Hays County involving a Mercedes and a freightliner truck.

As a result of the crash, the driver of the Mercedes, 23-year-old Ladson Brown, Tyaundra from San Antonio, was pronounced dead at Ascension Seton Hays Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

"The Texas Department of Public Safety would like to remind all drivers to minimize distractions, don’t drive fatigued, don’t drink and drive, obey traffic control devices and always wear your safety belt," DPS said.