City of Bryan designated as Music Friendly Community

The City of Bryan has been officially designated as a Music Friendly Community, says Gov. Greg Abbott.

The city completed the multi-step certification process as part of the Texas Music Office's Music Friendly Community program.

"Music binds friends and strangers together, punches at our guttural instincts while simultaneously touching our soul," said Mayor Andrew Nelson. "It’s also the glue connecting Downtown Bryan’s designated cultural district, Lake Walk and Midtown, with residents, businesses, and visitors. Thank you, Governor Abbott, for officially designating the City of Bryan to be a Music Friendly Community, and a special thanks to all involved in helping the City of Bryan achieve this special cultural designation."

The Bryan community will celebrate the designation on Friday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Grand Stafford Theater, where Owens will be presented with the Music Friendly honor by Chip Adams with the Texas Music Office. Following the ceremony, a free concert featuring the Mark Daniel Band and up-and-coming country artist Brandon Hodde will happen at 8 pm. Doors open at 7 pm.

Bryan joins 30 other Texas cities that have received the official Music Friendly Community designation, joining Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Denton, Lindale, Stephenville, Conroe, San Angelo, Nacogdoches, Abilene, McKinney, Waxahachie, Waco, Alpine, Bastrop, New Braunfels, Victoria, Lubbock, Denison, Arlington, Brenham, Dripping Springs, Round Rock, El Paso, Odessa, Vidor, Grand Prairie, Port Aransas, San Marcos, and Dallas.

Houston is currently working through the certification process.

