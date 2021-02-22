City of Buda lifts boil water notice

The boil water notice in Buda has been lifted.

Officials say the public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by the public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and that it has provided the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of February 22, 2021.

The city recommends citizens flush their water lines for several minutes. Throw out any ice from your ice maker and flush water dispenser lines. Run a regeneration cycle on your water softener and follow any recommendations from the owner’s manual. Change out filters on any water filtration units.

The boil water notice was issued on February 17. Several cities, including parts of Austin, remain under boil water notices.