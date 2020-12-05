City of Buda to hold drive-thru Trail of Lights

The City of Buda is hosting its 12th annual Trail of Lights, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will look a little different this year.

The entire trail will be a free drive-thru experience through Historic Stagecoach Park, which will be closed to all other vehicular traffic until mid-January. The event will be held from 6-10 p.m. on December 5, 6, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19 and 20.

Map of the Trail of Lights (City of Buda)

Only enclosed street-legal passenger vehicles with a seat and seatbelt for each passenger will be allowed on the trail. No open-air vehicles will be allowed due to COVID-19 prevention policies and all doors, roofs, and trunks must remain closed at all times.

Access to the Trail of Lights is available via westbound Main Street with no alternate routes. Attendees and drivers are advised to anticipate traffic. Upon completion of the Trail, all vehicles will exit and be routed to the traffic light on E. Loop Street.

All attendees are required to stay in their vehicles at all times and wear a mask when interacting with staff or using the restroom in the arrival queue area, says the city. Anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous 14 days, has experienced any symptoms within the previous 48 hours, or has traveled anywhere subject to COVID-19 travel or quarantine advisories are asked not to attend.

Personal cameras and devices will be allowed, but stopping along the trail or exiting the vehicle is not allowed. Attendees will be allowed to bring outside food and non-alcoholic beverages inside the trail as no concessions will be sold at the event. No weapons, remote-controlled aircraft or drones, alcoholic beverages, fireworks and explosives, or illegal substances are allowed.

No live entertainment will be offered at the trail this year and the City says Santa will not be making an appearance either. Shuttle services from Cabela’s will also not be available and unlike previous years, the trail will not have Senior or Sponsor nights.

Pets can attend the event, but the city says they must remain inside the vehicle, leashed and attended. Attendees cannot exit their vehicles for pet relief.

For more information on the Trail, click here.

