City of Buda hosting Festival of Trees to help downtown businesses

The City of Buda is hosting a new fundraiser to help keep downtown businesses open this holiday season.

The city's Main Street Program is partnering with the Downtown Buda Merchants Group to launch the Buda Festival of Trees, a month-long trail of decorated trees in Historic Downtown Buda.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The City of Buda is hosting a new fundraiser to help keep downtown businesses open this holiday season.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Each tree is donated and decorated by a family or group and will surround the big tree in Greenbelt Park. Those wanting to participate can sign up and donate $25 between now and Dec. 10. The city says the donation will allow participants to reserve a spot along the festival lawn and then decorate a tree to show during the event in December.

Participants will receive a recognition plaque along with an entry into a contest to win downtown prizes for various decoration categories. Participants are asked to retrieve their trees once the festival has completed.

Advertisement

RELATED: COVID-19 relief program for Hays County residents approved

100% of all funds will go towards helping small businesses in Historic Downtown Buda keep their doors open during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Normally during this time of year, Main Street and the Merchants Group is planning events like the Holiday Sip & Stroll and Cocoa Jingle that are designed to bring friends closer together and boost sales in the 4th quarter for businesses,” said Maggie Gillespie, Buda Main Street Program Manager. “During a time of COVID, we are looking for creative new ways to give businesses the extra boost they need while also keeping the heart of the community in the minds of our residents and visitors."

RELATED: Blue Santa Program is ‘desperate’ for a Christmas miracle

For the inaugural event, the planning committee chose the theme “A Celebration of Culture” to celebrate diversity in Buda.

“'A Celebration of Culture’ brings to light the many heritages and backgrounds of our community members and it is a chance for families in Buda to share their story through a brilliant display of decorations and lights,” said Monica Mills, Chairwoman of the Buda Main Street Program. “This is a great way to continue to make memories during a time of social distancing. We get to finally use that tree that has been hidden in the attic, show off our decorating skills, while at the same time, helping our neighbors and friends keep their doors open.”

RELATED: City of Austin to hold virtual Zilker Holiday Tree lighting

Spots are limited so the city says participants are encouraged to sign up ahead of time to donate.

For more information on how to participate or to make a donation to support downtown businesses, click here.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK