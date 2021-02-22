City of Killeen lifts water restrictions following Winter Storm Uri

article

The City of Killeen has lifted the water conversation restrictions that were in place following Winter Storm Uri. Normal usage may resume, but the boil water order remains in effect.

All water should be boiled prior to consumption, according to city officials.

The city had been under Stage 5 restrictions since February 17 because of extremely low water levels across the system. Residents throughout Texas had left their pipes leaking for days to avoid freezing pipes during the winter storm.

Water levels have since stabilized, and all normal indoor and outdoor uses are permitted.

As residents begin to use their water, the City of Killeen asks that they continue to check for leaks and report them to 254-501-6320 or wsoperations@killeentexas.gov as soon as possible. Residents should also report leaks they see in their neighborhoods.

