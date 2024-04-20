Person with traumatic injuries rescued at Pace Bend Park: ATCEMS

Austin-Travis County medics rescued an adult with traumatic injuries at Pace Bend Park in western Travis County, near Lake Travis, on Saturday.

ATCEMS said both medics and crews from the Pedernales Fire Department responded to the scene.

Hasty teams made access to the patient, who suffered traumatic injuries.

Medics reported that they performed CPR on the patient.

The patient regained a pulse and was reportedly alert and talking with rescue crews.

The patient was taken by helicopter to Dell Seton Medical Center.