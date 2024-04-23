2 suspects in Lee County homicide arrested, 1 still at large

Two suspects have been arrested and one is still at large in connection to a March 5 homicide in Lee County.

18-year-old Jayden DAngelo Medearis and 27-year-old Atlantic Anthony Eredia-Johnson have been arrested for the murder of 36-year-old Carlos Ramone Greene.

19-year-old Tavion Malique Williams remains at large, authorities say.

Around 9:54 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, a 911 caller reported a deceased person in the 1100 block of County Road 123 in Ledbetter.

Lee County Sheriff's deputies responded and found a man on a residential property with apparent gunshot wounds. The man was later identified as Greene.

The sheriff's office released surveillance video showing two suspects walking up to an RV behind a mobile home and knocking. After waiting a few moments, investigators say the victim was shot. The suspects appeared to have taken some items as well.

Medearis and Williams have been charged with capital murder. Eredia-Johnson has been charged with murder and aggravated robbery.

Medearis was found and arrested in Midland and has been transported to the Lee County Jail. Eredia-Johnson was found and arrested in Gonzales and remains in the Gonzales County Jail.

Williams is believed to be in Midland but has not been located yet. Anyone with information on Williams' whereabouts is asked to call law enforcement.