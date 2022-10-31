City of Kyle Public Water System issues boil water notice for some residents

article

A boil water notice has been issued for a portion of Kyle residents.

Due to damage that has occurred on a section of water main within the City of Kyle's water distribution system, a portion of the City's water distribution system dropped below 20psi, and the City of Kyle #1050002 public water system is required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to issue a Boil Water Notice.

The notice is for City of Kyle Water customers at the Estates of Plum Creek Apartments, on Kohlers Crossing between FM 1626 and Kyle Crossing, and on Kyle Crossing north of Old Bridge Trail.

This Boil Water Notice does not affect all City of Kyle Water Customers.

Though there is no evidence of any contamination within the City’s water system, the city recommends that all water customers boil their water prior to consumption. This includes drinking, washing hands/face, brushing teeth, etc.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice can be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.