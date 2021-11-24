City of Kyle to kick off holidays at Mary Kyle Hartson Park

The City of Kyle is inviting the community to kick off the holiday season at Mary Kyle Hartson Park in Kyle next week.

The city is hosting a ribbon cutting and the arrival of Santa at the park on S. Burleson Street from 4:30 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Since 1999, the city has invited Santa to Mary Kyle Hartson Park to take part in the downtown tree lighting event.

Residents can come and enjoy holiday music from local school choirs, photo opportunities, free children's activities and food vendors.

The ribbon cutting ceremony and downtown tree lighting will start at 6 p.m. Mayor Pro Tem Rick Koch, Council Member Robert Rizo and Mayor Travis Mitchell are expected to speak.

The city will also be offering attendees first pick of retired city street signs at a discounted price of $20 each. Signs will also be on sale online for $25 each, plus shipping, from Dec. 6-10.

Santa will be available for visiting and pictures at the Krugg Center throughout the event. Professional photos will be done by Bailey Christian Studios, which will offer multiple holiday photo packages available at various prices.

The line for photos with Santa will be cutoff at 8:30 p.m. but other Santa photo opportunities will be available in December at Mary Kyle Hartson Park.

Throughout the month of December, the Kyle Parks and Recreation Department will host the 25 Days of Christmas that will feature nightly holiday lights along with Christmas music, live music, vendors, Santa photo opportunities and more at Mary Kyle Hartson Park.

Kyle Parks and Recreation is looking for volunteers all month long starting with Santa’s Arrival on Dec. 1 and going until Dec. 23 for a variety of winter and holiday events and activities at Mary Kyle Hartson Park. Anyone interested in volunteering or needing more information can contact Shane Boyer at sboyer@cityofkyle.com or call 512-262-3939.

___

___

