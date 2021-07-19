City of San Marcos to vote on resuming utility disconnections

The City of San Marcos is proposing to resume disconnections and late fees for utility customers on August 31, 2021. San Marcos City Council is expected to formally vote on the date during its regular meeting scheduled for Tuesday, August 3.

Utility disconnections and late fees were temporarily postponed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The San Marcos City Council initially voted to resume disconnections and late fees on August 1 but opted to postpone penalties during the July 6 meeting in anticipation of increased temperatures.

City officials say they encourage qualified residential customers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic or the February winter storm to submit applications to its Utility Assistance Program before penalties resume. Officials have allocated up to $1 million to the program, which provides up to $1,500 in assistance on residential accounts that have been past due for more than 60 days. Because funding is limited, assistance will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

The application form is available online in both English and Spanish and may be submitted electronically.

Completed applications may also be submitted:

In-person at the San Marcos Utility Customer Service Counter, 630 East Hopkins Street, or the San Marcos Electric Utility Office, 1040 Highway 123

By email: utility_billing@sanmarcostx.gov

By mail: Attn. Utility Billing: City of San Marcos, 630 East Hopkins, San Marcos, TX 78666

By fax: 855.759.2835

Only one application may be submitted per customer and incomplete applications will not be processed. Assistance may be approved for an account’s balance but may not exceed $1,500.

Customers will be responsible for paying any remaining or pending utility billing balance after assistance has been applied to an account.

For more information about the Utility Assistance Program, you're asked to contact Utility Customer Service at 512.393.8383 or utility_billing@sanmarcostx.gov .

___

