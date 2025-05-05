City of Pflugerville works to upgrade its infrastructure with new mobility plan

The City of Pflugerville is working to upgrade its infrastructure with a new mobility plan.

The transportation and trail plan will improve roadways, walking trails, and bike lanes.

Pflugerville Forward Master Mobility Plan

The backstory:

The city of Pflugerville has worked on the Pflugerville Forward Master Mobility Plan, collecting feedback since April 2024.

On Monday, the plan was presented to the planning and zoning commission for review.

Planning manager Dr. Yasmin Turk says the mobility plan will improve connectivity in the city.

"It was a very thorough process that first talked about what the needs are, what the issues are, what the concerns are. They prioritized kind of what they saw as the biggest needs and concerns, the biggest areas across the city that needed attention, that needed some additional work," says Dr. Turk.

In November 2019, the Pflugerville City Council adopted Pflugerville Pforward, as the city's transportation master plan. It is estimated at $238 million.

The plan was updated in 2020.

Now, the Pflugerville Forward Master Mobility Plan is being reviewed.

"The Pflugerville Forward Mobility Master Plan really updates the transportation and trails master plans into a single document," says Turk.

According to the Pflugerville Forward Master Mobility Plan proposal, the 2020 transportation master plan had several gaps that were identified, such as missing sidewalks and incomplete roadways.

"The difference between then and now is this one really is not only a transportation master plan, this is a mobility plan," says Turk.

In the updated mobility plan, the city's trails would be expanded, and bike lanes would be relocated.

"Trails are proposed to be increased from the current 1.9 miles to 3.7 miles of trail per 2,000 residents. The proposed plan relocates the bike lanes from being on-street to dedicated off-street lanes," says Turk.

There are several intersections and roads recommended for upgrades through data collected in surveys and the feedback process. The top suggestions include Pecan Street and FM 685 at Pecan Street.

"We really wanted to make sure that this master mobility plan reflected what the community wants to see going forward as far as making sure that our city is connected and able to get around as conveniently as possible," says Turk.

What's next:

The plan will be submitted to the City Council for review next week.