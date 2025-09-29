City prepares for 2025 ACL Music Festival

The Brief The city is preparing for the 2025 ACL Music Festival There will be several road closures in the area of Zilker Park during the festival Travelers will need to get the Austin airport 2.5 hours before their flight



Austin's biggest music event is back, and the city is gearing up to welcome 75,000 people a day.

Whether you're going or not, there are things you'll want to know ahead of the packed two weekends ahead.

Local perspective:

"We're actually going to both weekends, so I'm excited to see all kinds of music and different acts," said ACL attendee Megan Wesson.

ACL says it expects about 75,000 people a day, with peak times between 2–5 p.m.

This year’s lineup features big-name artists like, Sabrina Carpenter, Luke Combs, The Killers, The Strokes, Dochii, and many others.

"The big ones on my radar are definitely Dochi, Cage The Elephant," said Wesson.

Fans are traveling from all over, like Nina Carter, who came in from Nashville.

"Who am I looking forward to? Dizzy Fae, Clover County, Tyler Ballgame, Zinadelfia," said Carter.

"I'm here because I love the ACL festival. It's one of my favorite festivals in the country and just stoked for all the artists that I've never seen before," said Carter.

ACL road closures

Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, for the next two weekends, road closures start at 8 p.m. on Stephen F Austin/ Veterans Drive from Caesar Chavez to Lake Austin Blvd. and at 9 p.m. for Barton Springs Road from South Lamar Blvd. to Azie morton Road.

There is no parking at Zilker Park or in the surrounding neighborhoods, so the city recommends CapMetro, bikes, scooters, or ride-share.

"I stay pretty close to Zilker Park. So I walk to the festival or take a bike or public transportation is always a really great way to get to and from the festival," said Carter.

Tips for Austin airport travelers

It’s not just the park getting busy.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport expects up to 35,000 passengers on high-volume days across both weekends.

Travelers should arrive 2.5 hours early for domestic flights and 3 hours for international.

Why you should care:

ACL recommends bringing a reusable water bottle to refill at nearby water stations. It also recommends mapping out your schedule of performers ahead on the mobile app.

The great lawn is closed until October 19, but Barton Springs Pool and its lot for the pool will remain open for swimmers.

The city also put together an ACL mobility guide to help you navigate the festival. You can find it here.