City of Round Rock warns residents of scam callers asking for utility bill payments

Round Rock authorities are advising residents to be aware of scam callers claiming to be with "Utility Billing" for the city.

The city says the caller is telling customers they have an outstanding water bill, and then requests credit card information to satisfy a large debt to avoid service being cut-off.

Round Rock's Utility Billing Department notifies customers of any outstanding balances via an automated system, the city says. Customers always initiate the payment, and Utility Billing does not take credit card information outside the city's established payment systems.

The three ways to pay Round Rock utilities:

Online: payment can be made at RRTXWater.com

Phone: Call toll-free at 1-855-894-2392

Lobby or Walk-in: payment can be taken at City Hall, located at 221 E. Main Street

The city says if you need to confirm the validity of your overdue bill call or notice, call Utility Billing at 512-218-5460