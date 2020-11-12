Citywide boil water notice in effect in San Marcos through Saturday

The City of San Marcos has put in place a citywide boil water notice in effect until Saturday, Nov. 14 at 5 p.m.

The boil notice is the result of construction damage to a major City water main this afternoon which resulted in a system pressure drop, says the city.

“The boil notice is precautionary only, as we have no evidence of water contamination, but it is a necessary step anytime that there’s a lack of pressure in the main lines for an extended period,” said Public Services Director Tom Taggart. “After the main is repaired and water samples are processed, we would expect to receive satisfactory water quality results by 5 p.m. on Saturday which will allow us to rescind the precautionary boil water notice at that time.”

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, the city says that water for drinking, cooking and ice making can be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, residents can purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

For additional questions, water customers may contact the Water & Wastewater Utility Office at 512-393-8010 during normal business hours.

