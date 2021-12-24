CLEAR Alert issued for elderly man missing out of San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A CLEAR Alert has been issued for a 61-year-old man missing out of San Antonio.
The San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) is looking for Mark Espejo who was last seen on foot around 12:22 p.m. on Dec. 23 in the 300 block of West Cypress Street in San Antonio.
Mark Espejo
Espejo is described as a Hispanic male, 5'11" and 190 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red-collared short-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes. He also has multiple tattoos on both arms.
Law enforcement officials believe Espejo’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.
Anyone with any information on Espejo's whereabouts is asked to contact SAPD at 210-207-7660.
Advertisement
___
MORE HEADLINES:
San Antonio mosque spearheads $150,000 reward for missing 3-year-old Lina Sadar Khil
AMBER Alert issued for 3 kids missing from Hondo, Texas
AMBER Alert issued for three-year-old girl missing from San Antonio
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter