Clouds in the forecast for Texas on April 8

A hazy sky obscured the sun above Austin for most of Monday. However, it wasn't enough to overshadow the excitement for Christian Schuetze and his friend Nina about next week's solar eclipse.

"Very excited. It's our second eclipse. We watched once in Europe. It was 2000 about. And now it's the second eclipse," said Schuetze who is visiting Austin from Germany.

Forecast models being reviewed by FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Zack Shields do indicate clearing skies, but for the wrong set of days.

"You know, too bad it's not happening this week because we have a stretch of sunny, beautiful weather," said Shields.

Twin Pacific lows are to blame, a one-two punch that’s setting up for a murky Monday for April 8th when the solar eclipse crosses central Texas.

"This low is deciding, I want to move on in a little sneak attack right behind the main Low. And if this plays out, we're on the eastern side of that low. It puts that tropical feed parallel to the path of that total solar eclipse. And our skies will be cloud heavy, and it's going to be really tough to see on Monday," said Shields.

The ring of fire solar eclipse that happened in October hyped up what many anticipated would be the completion of a Texas two-step event on April 8th.

Jordan Watters and his wife, the owners of Iron Wolf Ranch and Distillery in Spicewood, are excited. Like many entertainment business spots, Iron Wolf is among several locations in the Hill Country with big eclipse events scheduled.

"We've been adding a lot of staffing. I mean, it's thousands and thousands, if not tens of thousands of dollars to prepare for, events like this," said Watters.

Along with printing up special Luna-Palooza T-shirts, Watters has teamed up with a space promotions organization. They are part of his bad weather contingency plan.

"They're going to try to live broadcast the eclipse from space. So, we've got a big screen TV. You can see over here behind me a wall of TVs. We got one outside. And even if it's overcast, we're going to be able to show the eclipse live from space," said Watters.

There is still a chance that a broadcast-only view will not be needed for everyone, even if it's overcast. Of course, it depends on the type of overcast.

"It's way too early to tell what kind of clouds we're going to have. If it's the low clouds, it's going to be really tough to see if it's the mid high-level clouds, the see-through variety. Yeah, we could see it," said Shields.

The forecast could also change. Zack noted the possibility a narrow central Texas viewing gap may develop.

"Best case here is this low moves out brings clouds of rain Sunday and then starts to dry out Sunday night. And then the secondary low right behind it slows down. If it slows down and moves farther away from us, we'll have less clouds and less rain chances here in central Texas on Monday," said Shields.

If that doesn't happen, Ohio may end up as the best place to catch the dark spot in the U.S.