Cold weather in Austin: Where to find shelter
AUSTIN, Texas - Cold weather shelters are opening Saturday night for people in need of a warm place to stay.
Austin cold shelters
What we know:
People in need of shelter are invited to go to One Texas Center (OTC) at 505 Barton Springs Road from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday to register for overnight shelter.
Visit the City of Austin's website at this link to learn more about their shelter options.
You can also call their Cold Weather Shelter Hotline at 512-972-5055.
Bus routes to the OTC are lines 1, 7, 10, 20, 30, 105, 801. Anyone seeking a cold weather shelter who does not have the means to pay the fare will still be given a ride, the city said.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the City of Austin.