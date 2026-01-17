Cold weather in Austin: Where to find shelter

article

The Brief Cold weather is moving into the Austin area. The city is activating shelters overnight to escape the cold. People in need of shelter can visit the shelter center in person to register, or use online or phone options, linked on this page.



Cold weather shelters are opening Saturday night for people in need of a warm place to stay.

Austin cold shelters

What we know:

People in need of shelter are invited to go to One Texas Center (OTC) at 505 Barton Springs Road from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday to register for overnight shelter.

Visit the City of Austin's website at this link to learn more about their shelter options.

You can also call their Cold Weather Shelter Hotline at 512-972-5055.

Bus routes to the OTC are lines 1, 7, 10, 20, 30, 105, 801. Anyone seeking a cold weather shelter who does not have the means to pay the fare will still be given a ride, the city said.