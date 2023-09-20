Colts' Kylen Granson does newborn photo shoot to celebrate first NFL touchdown
Colts tight end Kylen Granson has waited years for his first NFL touchdown. After he finally got one Sunday against the Texans, he celebrated with a fun photo shoot that’s getting lots of attention on social media.
Granson didn’t get to celebrate on field because it wasn’t ruled a touchdown until after review. On Instagram, he posted a series of photos of him cradling a football wrapped in a towel. His girlfriend is also in the photos admiring their newborn pigskin.
"After 3yrs of trying… it’s finally here," Granson joked on Instagram.
His teammates – quarterback Anthony Richardson, tight ends Drew Ogletree and Mo Alie-Cox and safety Julian Blackmon – chimed in online to give Granson a hard time.
"Come on man," Richardson said with a crying emoji.
"Log off the internet man," Alie-Cox commented with a laughing emoji.
The Colts beat the Texans 31-20 Sunday after Richardson left the game in the first quarter with a concussion. Backup Gardner Minshew finished Sunday's game and will start next week if Richardson hasn’t cleared concussion protocol in time.