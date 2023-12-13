Comedian Matt Rife faces backlash for allegedly telling 6-year-old how his mother affords presents

article

Comedian Matt Rife is facing backlash on social media after allegedly telling a 6-year-old boy that his mother buys his presents with profits from OnlyFans.

In a Saturday video that has garnered over 13 million views, TikToker Bunny Hedaya claimed Rife had started "beef" with her child online.

Hedaya's son drew Rife's attention after criticizing the comedian's recent Netflix standup special, "Natural Selection."

During the special, Rife said he was tired of women blaming bad decisions on "planets they don't even know."

"Your future is determined by your own thoughts, opinions and actions. You are in complete control of how your future turns out," Rife said. "It has nothing to do with stars, man. Just because Jupiter has a ring and you don't, doesn't mean that's what you're supposed to look up to for this magical advice."

Towards the beginning of his special, Rife told the story of eating at a Baltimore restaurant with a friend when they noticed their female server had a black eye. They questioned why the restaurant owners wouldn't have the employee work in the kitchen to avoid customers asking questions.

"Yeah, but I feel like if she could cook, she wouldn't have a black eye," Rife joked.

He then told the crowd the story was "testing the waters" to see if they were fun.

"I figure if we start the show with domestic violence, the rest of the show should be smooth sailing," he added.

Following online backlash, Rife put out a statement, directing social media users to a link offering an "apology" if they had ever been offended by a joke he told. The link brought users to a website where they could purchase special needs helmets.

Hedaya's son reacted to the astrology and domestic violence on TikTok.

"Actually, it's Saturn that has the rings. It has more [visible rings] also," her son said. "And you're mean to girls."

The criticism allegedly drew the attention of Rife, who replied to the boy in a since-deleted Instagram message.

"Jupiter also has [a] ring. OH!... and Santa [Claus] isn't real. Your mom buys you presents with the money she makes on OnlyFans. Good luck," Rife wrote.

Hedaya denied Rife's OnlyFans claim and said the comedian cannot "accept the fact that people may like women for their personalities."

Under her video, many TikTok accounts rushed to her defense and suggested that Rife could not take a joke.

"Matt Rife is behaving more like a six-year-old than an actual six-year-old. Love it," one user replied. "Your son is adorable and you are beautiful. Keep slaying!"

"He just digs himself deeper. What kind of ‘man’ beefs with a literal child???" another account chimed in.

Rife's team did not return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

