Comedy festival Moontower Just For Laughs Austin has new name, same vibe

Some of the best comedians around are coming to Austin for a huge comedy event from two revered comedy institutions. Just For Laughs has teamed up with the Paramount Theatre produced Moontower Comedy Festival for Moontower Just For Laughs Austin which takes place at venues across downtown Austin.

The festival will be April 13-24 and has expanded from four days to 10 days and has added more specialty programming. Shows will be held across 10 venues with the Paramount and Stateside hosting more than 20 headlining shows.

Just For Laughs was founded in 1983 and entertains millions of spectators with its festivals on Canadian and international stages. It hosts the biggest comedy event in the world in Montreal and has events in Toronto, Vancouver, Sydney, and Bermuda as well.

Established in 2011 by the Paramount Theatre and Cap City Comedy Club in Austin, Texas, the Moontower Comedy Festival is known for being a world-class festival experience centered around both fans and comedians alike.

