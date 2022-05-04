59 commercial vehicles taken off southeast Travis County roads for severe violations

The Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) says it pulled 59 commercial motor vehicles (CMVs) and 31 commercial drivers off southeast Travis County roads for severe violations as part of an enforcement initiative.

TCSO says the initiative was to address an uptick in crashes involving CMVs, with several resulting in fatalities.

TCSO's Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) Unit conducted the initiative from March 28 to April 23, specifically targeting US 183 South, FM 812, DG Collins Road, McKinney Falls Parkway and southern portions of SH 130. Deputies conducted three weeks of daytime operations from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and one week of afternoon operations from noon to 10 p.m.

82 stops were conducted randomly and 157 out of service violations for damaged or unsafe equipment or mechanical parts were noted. 59 vehicles were taken out of service and towed for severe violations. 31 drivers had violations that resulted in them being taken out of service immediately and TCSO says 30 of those were unlicensed drivers.

878 additional violations were also noted, but TCSO says these were not severe enough to require the vehicles be taken out of service.

All stops included a Level 1 inspection, following Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration guidelines and regulations. According to TCSO, a Level 1 inspection is the most in-depth inspection and includes:

Advertisement