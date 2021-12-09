Construction begins on Hamilton Pool Road in Bee Cave

The Texas Department of Transportation has started construction on the Hamilton Pool Road widening project in Bee Cave.

The project will help improve mobility and safety on the road from SH 71 to RR 12.

"The region’s population is continuing to grow rapidly creating mobility challenges for area residents," said TxDOT Austin district engineer Tucker Ferguson. "The Hamilton Pool Road widening project will provide a dedicated lane for left-turning traffic and shoulders for emergency use, which ultimately improves the safety, mobility and traffic congestion along this roadway."

The 6.3-mile project includes adding a continuous center-turn lane on Hamilton Pool Road from SH 71 to RR 12, and shoulders on both sides of the roadway, says TxDOT. The current road is two lanes, with one travel lane in each direction.

Much anticipated improvements are coming to a popular road in western Travis County, following a groundbreaking on the FM 3238 (Hamilton Pool Road) widening project in Bee Cave. (TXDOT)

The improved roadway will feature three lanes, with one 11-foot travel lane in each direction, one 12-foot center-turn lane, and 6-foot shoulders.

The $15.8 million project is expected to be complete by early 2024, weather permitting, says TxDOT. The project contractor is Hunter Industries, LTD. All work will be done within the existing right of way.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter