Construction workers stuck in boom in NW Travis County

Two workers are stuck in a construction boom and crews are working to safely rescue them in northwest Travis County.

The Austin Fire Department says the workers are approximately 110 feet in the air and uninjured. The boom has lost functionality.

AFD's technical rescue crews are on scene in the 10010 block of N FM 620, near the Tree Frogs wooden swing set factory. A drone is also flying and "providing eyes in the sky," says AFD.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Austin Fire Department)

This story is developing. Check back for updates.