'Free Week' at The Contemporary Austin for Tarek Atoui exhibition
article
AUSTIN, Texas - The Contemporary Austin is offering a "free week" for its latest exhibition, "Tarek Atoui: The Whisperers".
"The Whisperers" is a mixed-media, multi-sensory experience that challenges your notions of how sound can be perceived. It closes on August 14.
Guests will get free admission beginning August 3 and going through August 7.
Hours are Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
It's free and open to the public and advance ticket reservations are encouraged. You can book tickets here.
The Contemporary Austin - Jones Center is located at 700 Congress Avenue.