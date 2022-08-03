'Free Week' at The Contemporary Austin for Tarek Atoui exhibition

article

The Contemporary Austin is offering a "free week" for its latest exhibition, "Tarek Atoui: The Whisperers".

"The Whisperers" is a mixed-media, multi-sensory experience that challenges your notions of how sound can be perceived. It closes on August 14.

Guests will get free admission beginning August 3 and going through August 7.

Hours are Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

It's free and open to the public and advance ticket reservations are encouraged. You can book tickets here.

The Contemporary Austin - Jones Center is located at 700 Congress Avenue.