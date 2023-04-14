Contractor arrested for getting paid but not finishing work in Hays County

A contractor has been arrested in Hays County for receiving money but not ever completing work.

The Hays County Sheriff's Office says 45-year-old John Paul Vargas Jr. was arrested for theft of property, $150,000 to $300,000 with a previous conviction which is a first-degree felony offense.

Vargas Jr. was jailed on March 27 and later released on a $75,000 bond.

Officials say that Vargas Jr. has been a general contractor in the Hays County area.

If you have hired Vargas Jr. or any of his companies for general construction and have uncompleted or no work performed at all, you're asked to file a report with the Hays County Sheriff's Office or your local law enforcement agency.